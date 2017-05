** United Spirits gains as much as 6.3 pct to its highest since Jan 25

** Stocks rise after Vijay Mallya agreed to give up his chairmanship and board position at the company now owned by Britain's Diageo Plc

** In April last year, the United Spirits board begun a process to remove Mallya as its chairman due to alleged financial irregularities.

** Mallya had then denied the allegations and had refused to resign (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)