** Tata Motors Ltd rises as much as 2.35 pct

** Deutsche Bank raises automobile company's price target by 8 pct to 325 rupees; maintains "hold" rating

** Weakening sterling down 5 pct since early this month and is positive for Tata's earnings - Deutsche Bank

** Adds stance remains "cautious" on concerns about pricing and "a deteriorating product mix in the global car business"

** Of 44 analysts covering Tata, 39 rate "strong buy" or "buy", four "hold" while one kept it at "sell"; median PT is 450 rupees - Thomson Reuters data (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)