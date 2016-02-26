BUZZ-India's Suzlon Energy surges to 16-mth high on strong quarterly results
** Renewable energy co Suzlon Energy Ltd surges as much as 8 pct to its highest since Jan 6, 2016
** Tata Motors Ltd rises as much as 2.35 pct
** Deutsche Bank raises automobile company's price target by 8 pct to 325 rupees; maintains "hold" rating
** Weakening sterling down 5 pct since early this month and is positive for Tata's earnings - Deutsche Bank
** Adds stance remains "cautious" on concerns about pricing and "a deteriorating product mix in the global car business"
** Of 44 analysts covering Tata, 39 rate "strong buy" or "buy", four "hold" while one kept it at "sell"; median PT is 450 rupees - Thomson Reuters data (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
