BRIEF- MCUBS MidCity Investment to issue investment corporation bonds
* Says it will issue investment corporation bonds, worth 3 billion yen, through public offering
Feb 26 Cinda Real Estate Co Ltd
* Says to issue 2.5 billion yuan ($382.55 million) 5-year bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1VIIdZl
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5351 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it will issue investment corporation bonds, worth 3 billion yen, through public offering
* Fitch says Chinese leasing companies' rapid growth set to continue