BRIEF- MCUBS MidCity Investment to issue investment corporation bonds
* Says it will issue investment corporation bonds, worth 3 billion yen, through public offering
Feb 26 Shanghai Bestway Marine Engineering Design Co Ltd
* Says plans to set up industry buyout fund worth 1 billion yuan ($152.98 million) with Shenzhen asset management firm
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RrSgRA
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5367 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it will issue investment corporation bonds, worth 3 billion yen, through public offering
* Fitch says Chinese leasing companies' rapid growth set to continue