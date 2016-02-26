BRIEF-Xinjiang Korla Pear says change of CFO
* Says it appoints Guo Jiansheng as new CFO to replace Ding Yuancheng who resigns due to change in job role
Feb 26 (Reuters) Hakata Takumi Kougei Inc. PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
Year Year Year
ended Dec 31, 2015 ended Dec 31, 2014 to Dec 31, 2016
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 790 mln 528 mln 971 mln
(+49.6 pct) (+156.0 pct) (+22.9 pct) Operating loss 20 mln loss 119 mln 8 mln
Recurring loss 22 mln loss 119 mln 5 mln
Net loss 23 mln loss 134 mln 3 mln
EPS loss 45.69 yen loss 259.41 yen 5.79 yen Ann Div nil nil nil -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div nil nil nil To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3610.T
BEIJING, May 23 China imported 190,000 tonnes of sugar in April, down 14.1 percent from the same month last year, customs data showed on Tuesday.