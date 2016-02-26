BRIEF-Fitch says Chinese leasing companies' rapid growth set to continue
* Fitch says Chinese leasing companies' rapid growth set to continue
Feb 26 (Reuters) Tokyu Reit, Inc. EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Jan 31, 2016 Jan 31, 2016
LATEST PRIOR
FORECAST FORECAST
Revenues 7.29 7.25
Net 2.57 2.41
Div 2,630 yen 2,460 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8957.T
SEOUL, May 23 South Korea's rapid household debt growth slowed slightly in the March quarter versus a year earlier as some mortgage rates rose, the central bank said on Tuesday.