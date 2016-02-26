BRIEF-Xinjiang Korla Pear says change of CFO
* Says it appoints Guo Jiansheng as new CFO to replace Ding Yuancheng who resigns due to change in job role
Feb 26 Rainbow Department Store Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2015 net profit up 124.4 percent y/y at 1.2 billion yuan ($183.57 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Q6XDVJ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5370 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
BEIJING, May 23 China imported 190,000 tonnes of sugar in April, down 14.1 percent from the same month last year, customs data showed on Tuesday.