BRIEF-Shandong Minhe Animal Husbandry to borrow totaling 300 mln yuan from shareholders
* Says it plans to borrow totaling 300 million yuan from shareholders, with term of 2 years, for working capital supplement
Feb 26 Zhejiang Semir Garment Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2015 net profit up 23.2 percent y/y at 1.3 billion yuan ($198.87 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1oE9wJy
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5370 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it plans to borrow totaling 300 million yuan from shareholders, with term of 2 years, for working capital supplement
* Says it repurchased 1 million shares for 1.65 billion yen in total through ToSTNeT-3, on May 23