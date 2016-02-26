BRIEF-Xinjiang Korla Pear says change of CFO
* Says it appoints Guo Jiansheng as new CFO to replace Ding Yuancheng who resigns due to change in job role
Feb 26 Shanghai Metersbonwe Fashion And Accessories Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2015 swings to net loss of 431.5 million yuan ($66.00 million) versus net profit of 145.6 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Rs8J8g
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5379 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
BEIJING, May 23 China imported 190,000 tonnes of sugar in April, down 14.1 percent from the same month last year, customs data showed on Tuesday.