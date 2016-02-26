BRIEF-Xinjiang Korla Pear says change of CFO
* Says it appoints Guo Jiansheng as new CFO to replace Ding Yuancheng who resigns due to change in job role
(Refiles with correct link)
Feb 26 Blackcow Food Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2015 swings to net loss of 641.5 million yuan ($98.13 million) versus net profit of 12.3 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QjEQVe
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5375 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it appoints Guo Jiansheng as new CFO to replace Ding Yuancheng who resigns due to change in job role
BEIJING, May 23 China imported 190,000 tonnes of sugar in April, down 14.1 percent from the same month last year, customs data showed on Tuesday.