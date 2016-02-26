Feb 26 Shenzhen Centralcon Investment Holding Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 5.5 billion yuan ($841.43 million) in private placement of shares to fund property projects, repay loans

* Says trading of shares to resume on Feb 29

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1T07P66; bit.ly/1TIgrOT

