BRIEF-Shandong Minhe Animal Husbandry to borrow totaling 300 mln yuan from shareholders
* Says it plans to borrow totaling 300 million yuan from shareholders, with term of 2 years, for working capital supplement
Feb 26 Ciwen Media Corp
* Says aims to raise up to 1.5 billion yuan ($229.48 million) in private placement of shares to fund project
* Says trading of shares to resume on Feb 29
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Qkf2Ir; bit.ly/1S5IuGO
* Says it repurchased 1 million shares for 1.65 billion yen in total through ToSTNeT-3, on May 23