BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications posts qtrly profit after tax attributable of S$963.3 mln
* Qtrly profit after tax attributable S$ 963.3 million versus S$ 946.0 million
Feb 28 Guangdong Advertising Group
* Says preliminary net profit up 29.1 percent y/y at 548.8 million yuan ($83.93 million) in 2015
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Qn3Hr5
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5390 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Mainstreambpo acquires trinity fund administration in dublin and Cayman Islands