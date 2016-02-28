BRIEF-G Medical Innovations Holdings seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement in relation to material agreement providing additional funding to company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 28 Hualan Biological Engineering Inc
* Says preliminary net profit up 9.6 percent y/y at 590.2 million yuan ($90.26 million) in 2015
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1T3rqCz
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5390 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement in relation to material agreement providing additional funding to company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Pivotal trial results for Merck & Co Inc's immunotherapy drug Keytruda show that it lengthened survival by three months, or nearly 40 percent, for patients with advanced bladder cancer who had stopped responding to chemotherapy.