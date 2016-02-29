BRIEF-Bain Capital announces launch of sale of remaining stake in Maisons du Monde
* Says Magnolia Holdco, holding co owned by funds advised by Bain Capital, launched sale of its remaining shares of Maisons Du Monde
Feb 29 Phenix Optical Co Ltd
* Says to set up Japan wholly-owned unit
* Says to apply to securities regulator to revoke delisting risk warning plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Re3Qx2
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 16 Motorists logged 272 billion miles (438 billion km) on U.S. roads and highways in March, a 0.8 percent increase year-on-year, according to data released on Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Transportation.