** Jaiprakash Associates gains 6.6 pct, UltraTech Cement up 2.2 pct

** UltraTech on Sunday said it agreed to buy 12 cement plants from Jayprakash Associates for an enterprise value of 165 billion rupees ($2.4 billion)

** Deal has "long-term benefits" for UltraTech but could face legal hurdles from competition regulator - Kotak Institutional Equities

** Current rules also prevent transfer of mining leases, UltraTech may need amendment to rules - Kotak (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)