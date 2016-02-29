BRIEF-India Grid Trust says to raise 10.12 bln rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
* India Grid Trust to raise 10.12 billion rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
** Public-sector lenders rise on hopes 2016/17 federal budget to be presented later in the morning will have beneficial measures on capital infusion
** State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, and Punjab National Bank rise between 2 pct and 3 pct
** Shares had already gained on Friday after the government's economic survey suggested selling off certain non-financial companies to infuse capital in state-run banks
** Bad loan fears have pummelled banking shares this year; S&P BSE Bankex index down 19 pct this year as of Friday's close
($1 = 68.6875 Indian rupees) (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, May 16 Cybersecurity researchers have found evidence they say could link North Korea with the WannaCry cyber attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide, as global authorities scrambled to prevent hackers from spreading new versions of the virus.