** Public-sector lenders rise on hopes 2016/17 federal budget to be presented later in the morning will have beneficial measures on capital infusion

** State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, and Punjab National Bank rise between 2 pct and 3 pct

** Shares had already gained on Friday after the government's economic survey suggested selling off certain non-financial companies to infuse capital in state-run banks

** Bad loan fears have pummelled banking shares this year; S&P BSE Bankex index down 19 pct this year as of Friday's close

