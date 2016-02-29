** State-run lenders pare most gains after Finance Minister
Arun Jaitley announces lower-than-expected capital infusion of
250 bln rupees ($3.64 billion) in federal budget
** State Bank of India slips 0.1 pct after rising
more than 4 pct intra-day, Bank of Baroda down 2 pct,
and Punjab National Bank falls 1 pct
** Jaitley says govt stands firmly behind state-run banks
and will find resources to fund any additional capital
requirement
** State banks need higher-than-anticipated capital infusion
due to surge in stressed loans
($1 = 68.7100 Indian rupees)
(RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)