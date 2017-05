** Indian oil retailers rally but airlines fall after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley hikes airlines turbine fuel (ATF) tax to 14 pct from 8 pct

** InterGlobe Aviation, Spicejet fall over 6 pct each as ATF is the biggest component of the cost for the carriers

** Indian Oil Corp Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd shares gain between 2 pct and 4.5 pct