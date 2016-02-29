BRIEF-BGEO announces placing of at least 7 mln shares in Georgia Healthcare Group
* Intention to sell a minimum of 7 million shares in Georgia Healthcare Group Plc
Feb 29 Shanghai Raas Blood Products Co Ltd
* Says signs sales contract with Guangzhou Pharmaceuticals Corp to supply products worth 1.0 billion yuan ($152.74 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/21uZn3F
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5469 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Intention to sell a minimum of 7 million shares in Georgia Healthcare Group Plc
* Amedica Corp - co has not yet completed certain financial and other information necessary for an accurate and full completion of the quarterly report Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qobkui) Further company coverage: