Feb 29 Tibet Rhodiola Pharmaceutical Holding Co

* Says aims to raise up to 1.5 billion yuan ($228.92 million)in private placement of shares to fund overseas acquisition, replenish capital

* Says it and partners sign agreement to buy Imdur related assets from Astrazeneca ab for $190 million

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QQ5A5g ; bit.ly/21vocfK

($1 = 6.5525 Chinese yuan renminbi)