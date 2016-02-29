BRIEF-BGEO announces placing of at least 7 mln shares in Georgia Healthcare Group
* Intention to sell a minimum of 7 million shares in Georgia Healthcare Group Plc
Feb 29 Tibet Rhodiola Pharmaceutical Holding Co
* Says aims to raise up to 1.5 billion yuan ($228.92 million)in private placement of shares to fund overseas acquisition, replenish capital
* Says it and partners sign agreement to buy Imdur related assets from Astrazeneca ab for $190 million
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QQ5A5g ; bit.ly/21vocfK
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5525 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Amedica Corp - co has not yet completed certain financial and other information necessary for an accurate and full completion of the quarterly report Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qobkui) Further company coverage: