Fitch Rates EPR Properties' Senior Unsecured Bonds Due 2027 'BBB-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to the expected senior unsecured notes due 2027 issued by EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR). Net proceeds are expected to be used to repay the outstanding principal balance on the company's unsecured revolving credit facility with the remaining amount to be used for general business purposes. A full list of current ratings follows at the end of the release. KEY RATING DRIVERS