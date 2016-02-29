Feb 29 Vodafone Group Plc
what the Finance Minister has proposed today, while continuing
to seek resolution of this matter through international
arbitration. Vodafone has always maintained that there was no
tax to pay at the time it completed its acquisition of
Hutchison's business in 2007. This view was upheld unanimously
by the Supreme Court of India in January 2012. Furthermore,
Vodafone was the acquirer in this transaction. The company made
no capital gain whatsoever. Given the clarity of the Indian law
in force in 2007, there was no legal basis to withhold tax.
In light of the retrospective law change in May 2012, Vodafone
commenced international arbitration proceedings under the
bilateral investment treaty in April 2014."
