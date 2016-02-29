Feb 29 Vodafone Group Plc

* Says will study detail of India budget proposal while continuing to seek resolution of tax dispute through international arbitration Source text for Eikon: "We will of course study the detail of what the Finance Minister has proposed today, while continuing to seek resolution of this matter through international arbitration. Vodafone has always maintained that there was no tax to pay at the time it completed its acquisition of Hutchison's business in 2007. This view was upheld unanimously by the Supreme Court of India in January 2012. Furthermore, Vodafone was the acquirer in this transaction. The company made no capital gain whatsoever. Given the clarity of the Indian law in force in 2007, there was no legal basis to withhold tax. In light of the retrospective law change in May 2012, Vodafone commenced international arbitration proceedings under the bilateral investment treaty in April 2014." Further company coverage: (Mumbai newsroom)