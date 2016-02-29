Feb 29 Yahoo Inc estimated that a plan
to cut jobs and other restructuring moves would result in pretax
charges of $64 million to $78 million, mostly in the first
quarter of 2016.
Of the total, $40 million to $48 million would be for
severance pay and related cash expenditures, the company said in
a regulatory filing on Friday. (1.usa.gov/1OI6Vnd)
Yahoo said on Feb. 2 it would reduce its workforce by 15
percent by the end of 2016 and close offices in Dubai, Mexico
City, Buenos Aires, Madrid and Milan.
The company's shares were up nearly 2 percent at $31.98 in
morning trading on Monday.
(Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)