** Consumer goods company ITC Ltd up as much as 7.8 pct

** Rallies for second day after India hiked excise duty on cigarettes by 10 pct on Monday

** Hike in excise was along expected lines - analysts

** The hike - the fifth straight year of double-digit increases on cigarettes - is "manageable" - Kotak

** Kotak maintains "buy" rating on the stock with price target of 370 rupees

** Stock gained 1.65 pct on Monday after the budget