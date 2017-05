** India's Hero MotoCorp rallies as much as 5.68 pct, recovering from a 2.17 pct fall on Monday

** Stock posts biggest intraday percentage gain since Jan. 29

** On Monday, India unveiled its federal budget with a focus on reviving rural demand

** Hero is a good play to bank on rural demand revival, say traders, although the two-wheeler maker was hit by a broader market downturn on Monday

** Stock was down 7.21 pct this year as of Monday's close