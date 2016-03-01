March 1 Meinian Onehealth Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire 72.22 percent stake in healthcare firm Ciming Checkup for about 2.7 billion yuan ($412.86 million)via share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 1.9 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, project and replenish capital

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/21ywJ1G

