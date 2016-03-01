UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
March 1 Jiangsu Huaxicun Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder plans to issue up to 650 million yuan ($99.40 million) exchangeable bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1oLiZyL
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5390 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
* Hyundai vows to cooperate 'sincerely' (Adds details of investigation, background)