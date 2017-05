** Foreign investors bought a net 61.5 bln rupees ($909.3 mln) in India's NSE's derivative segment on Tuesday - NSE data

** Foreign investors also bought net 17.6 bln rupees in cash segment on Tuesday - Provisional NSE data

** Inflows come after the government pledged to stick to its 2016/17 fiscal deficit target while unveiling its annual budget

** Inflows could help improve confidence, raising hope for a return of foreign investors

** Foreign investors have net sold shares worth $2.45 bln so far this year

($1 = 67.6340 Indian rupees) (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)