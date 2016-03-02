BANGKOK, March 2 Bank Of Ayudhya Pcl
said in a statement:
* Aims for a 5-6 percent loan growth in 2016 based on GDP
growth forecast of 3.2 percent
* Aims for non performing loans below 2.5 percent of total
lending at end 2016 versus 2.24 percent end 2015
* Aims to invest 2.7 billion baht ($75.9 million) on
information technology in 2016
* Aims to become top tier financial group in ASEAN in 2016
* Aims to expand base in retail and corporate customers in
Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam
* Aims to leverage with Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi's network
in ASEAN countries
($1 = 35.5900 baht)
