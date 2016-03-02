BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** Public-sector lenders gain as RBI eases rules on what lenders can count as Basel III capital
** State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, and Punjab National Bank rise 6-9 pct
** HSBC says the measures provide a "breather" for state-owned lenders
** S&P BSE Bankex index gains as much as 3.9 pct; down 15 pct this year as of Tuesday's close (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
