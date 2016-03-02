** Shares of auto makers rally on higher monthly sales

** Tata Motors rises as much as 3.25 pct; posts 6 pct rise in Feb total vehicle sales

** Shares also up after Tata Motors increased prices of its passenger vehicles by 2,000 rupees to 35,000 rupees ($517.06)

** Price hike to offset the impact of infrastructure cess proposed in federal budget, company spokeswoman told Reuters

** Hero MotoCorp up more than 7 pct; Feb sales rise 13.6 pct

** Ashok Leyland gains as much as 3.2 pct; Feb vehicle sales up 25 pct ($1 = 67.6900 Indian rupees) (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)