BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** Shares of auto makers rally on higher monthly sales
** Tata Motors rises as much as 3.25 pct; posts 6 pct rise in Feb total vehicle sales
** Shares also up after Tata Motors increased prices of its passenger vehicles by 2,000 rupees to 35,000 rupees ($517.06)
** Price hike to offset the impact of infrastructure cess proposed in federal budget, company spokeswoman told Reuters
** Hero MotoCorp up more than 7 pct; Feb sales rise 13.6 pct
** Ashok Leyland gains as much as 3.2 pct; Feb vehicle sales up 25 pct ($1 = 67.6900 Indian rupees) (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 18 India's NSE index fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day fall in four months, as investors locked in profits on recent gains and as global markets were hit over swirling political uncertainty in the United States.