** Mahindra & Mahindra falls as much as 3.6 pct, top loser on the S&P BSE Auto index

** Q4FY16 margins could be impacted by around 100 bps - regulatory filing (bit.ly/1XZOm4U)

** Says margin impact due to expiry of excise duty exemption on products manufactured from its plant in Haridwar, its sole automotive plant in northern India, from Jan 1

** Shares post biggest intra-day pct fall since Feb 11

** Infrastructure cess proposed in the budget 2016/17 may impact volumes in auto division - filing

** M&M to pass on tax hike to customers in due course - filing