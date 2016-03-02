** Jindal Steel and Power Ltd gains as much as 7.3 pct

** CNBC TV18 reports the steel company is exploring partial or complete sale of power assets, citing unidentified sources

** Company aims to get about 200 bln rupees ($2.96 billion) from sale - CNBC TV18

** Company declines to comment on the report

** JNSP's long-term debt was at 349.76 bln rupees ($5.17 billion) at the end of Sept qtr

** Company posted Q2 loss due to a drop in iron and steel sales and a one-time charge linked to an overseas unit

($1 = 67.6700 Indian rupees) (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)