BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** Jindal Steel and Power Ltd gains as much as 7.3 pct
** CNBC TV18 reports the steel company is exploring partial or complete sale of power assets, citing unidentified sources
** Company aims to get about 200 bln rupees ($2.96 billion) from sale - CNBC TV18
** Company declines to comment on the report
** JNSP's long-term debt was at 349.76 bln rupees ($5.17 billion) at the end of Sept qtr
** Company posted Q2 loss due to a drop in iron and steel sales and a one-time charge linked to an overseas unit
($1 = 67.6700 Indian rupees)
