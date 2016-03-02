March 2 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd Chief Executive Charles Li says in his blog

* "This is our plan to expand Stock Connect, which has connected the secondary markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong, to the primary market"

* Says Primary Equity Connet would allow mainland investors to participate in Hong Kong IPOs and vice versa

* "The urgent need for the Mainland is to diversify its investor base, including attracting more institutional participation, and to allow Mainland investors to have greater access to high-quality international investment assets so they can diversify their holdings"

* Says Primary Equity Connect and the Third Board initiatives are in early stages, open to debate

