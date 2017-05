** Retailers Trent Ltd rises as much as 2.5 pct; Future Consumer Enterprise up as much as 4.8 pct

** Future Group is in the process of forging distribution alliance with Trent's Star Bazaar outlets, CEO Kishore Biyani tells Hindu Business Line newspaper (bit.ly/1QN11m0)

** Under the deal, Future Consumer Enterprise may sell its private brands in Star Bazaar outlets

** Trent and Future Group could not be reached for a comment