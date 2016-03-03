BRIEF-India's Birla Cable March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 19.1 million rupees versus profit 49.7 million rupees year ago
** India's ITC Ltd gains as much as 1.7 pct to 325 rupees
** J.P.Morgan upgrades ITC to "overweight" from "neutral", raises PT to 370 rupees
** Of 35 analysts covering ITC, 27 rate "buy", 4 "sell" and 4 hold, median PT 365 rupees - Thomson Reuters data
** Brokerage cites a lower-than-expected excise duty hike in the 2016/17 budget for upgrade
** India hiked excise duty on cigarettes by 10 pct vs 15 pct hike feared by markets
** "We believe ITC will be a candidate for re-rating given the budget related uncertainty is now behind us," J.P.Morgan says (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 16 The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all eight bids for 25.23 billion rupees ($393.79 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees)