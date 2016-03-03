** India's ITC Ltd gains as much as 1.7 pct to 325 rupees

** J.P.Morgan upgrades ITC to "overweight" from "neutral", raises PT to 370 rupees

** Of 35 analysts covering ITC, 27 rate "buy", 4 "sell" and 4 hold, median PT 365 rupees - Thomson Reuters data

** Brokerage cites a lower-than-expected excise duty hike in the 2016/17 budget for upgrade

** India hiked excise duty on cigarettes by 10 pct vs 15 pct hike feared by markets

** "We believe ITC will be a candidate for re-rating given the budget related uncertainty is now behind us," J.P.Morgan says