** India's NSE index could gain to as much as 7,600 from 7,427 - Shrikant Chouhan, Senior VP, Technical Research at Kotak Securities

** Based on Fibonacci Retracements, NSE could hit that level in the next 3-5 sessions - Chouhan

** Chouhan also said RSI (relative strength index) and simple moving averages backed upward move (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)