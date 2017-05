** Dr Reddy's Laboratories rises as much as 3.5 pct, among top pct gainers on S&P BSE Healthcare index

** Drugmaker gets approval from U.S. health regulator to start selling generic version of anti-nausea injection called Aloxi from 2018 (1.usa.gov/1xo4fHV)

** Stock marginally down so far this year, and down about 30 pct from its Oct 2015 peak

** J.P. Morgan, which is "overweight" on REDY with a PT of 3,800 rupees, says risk-reward remains favourable for the stock at current levels