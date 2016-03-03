BRIEF-Merlin Group April prelim revenue down 7 pct from March 2017
* REPORTED ON MONDAY APRIL PRELIM REVENUE OF 2.6 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 7 PCT FROM MARCH 2017
March 3 Leshi Internet Information and Technology Corp Beijing
* Says Chongqing investment fund invests 1 billion yuan ($152.82 million) in Leshi's cloud computing unit
* Says registered captial of cloud computing unit increased to 795.1 million yuan from 662.6 million yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1L6iFoV
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5437 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Shoal Games Ltd - total revenue for quarter ended March 31, 2017, decreased to $33,259 from revenue of $37,783, in Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: