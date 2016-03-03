** British insurer Admiral +4 pct, at highest levels ever after posting better-than-expected FY PBT

** FY PBT of 377 mln stg vs analysts' expectation of 350.4 mln stg, according to co-compiled consensus

** The 'beat' against expectation was on investment income & profit commission, Shore Capital writes

** Stock top on FTSE 100 gainer, which it has outperformed YTD (+6 pct vs -1.5 pct FTSE 100)

** Top of Stoxx 600 insurance index & on track for sharpest move in over a year