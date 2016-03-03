UPDATE 1-Clydesdale owner's profit hit by revamp costs, shares fall
* Shares down over 4 pct, 2nd biggest drop in FTSE midcap (Adds CEO comment, details, share price)
** British insurer Admiral +4 pct, at highest levels ever after posting better-than-expected FY PBT
** FY PBT of 377 mln stg vs analysts' expectation of 350.4 mln stg, according to co-compiled consensus
** The 'beat' against expectation was on investment income & profit commission, Shore Capital writes
** Stock top on FTSE 100 gainer, which it has outperformed YTD (+6 pct vs -1.5 pct FTSE 100)
** Top of Stoxx 600 insurance index & on track for sharpest move in over a year (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Shares down over 4 pct, 2nd biggest drop in FTSE midcap (Adds CEO comment, details, share price)
ABIDJAN, May 16 Ivory Coast's banking association on Tuesday lifted an order issued a day earlier for banks to remain closed, a senior association official told Reuters, as a nationwide army mutiny appeared to ease.