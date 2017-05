March 3 China Railway Group Ltd

* Says signs strategic framework agreement to invest at least 120 billion yuan ($18.35 billion) in Kunming city, Yunnan Province in municipal projects including road construction, water treatment and housing projects

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1LWEt0Q

($1 = 6.5380 Chinese yuan renminbi)