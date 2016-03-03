UPDATE 2-Premier Foods to focus on costs after tough year
* Shares down 1.7 pct (Adds comments, share activity, background, bullet points)
March 3 TCL Corp
* Says gets regulatory approval to issue up to 6.0 billion yuan ($917.57 million) bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1VSjySb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5390 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Shares down 1.7 pct (Adds comments, share activity, background, bullet points)
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday: