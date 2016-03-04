Indian shares extend gains to hit record closing high
May 17 Indian shares hit record closing highs on Wednesday, their third straight record close, helped by a surge in auto stocks such as Tata Motors Ltd late in the trading day.
** India's banking shares head for their first drop in six sessions on profit-booking
** State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and Bank of Baroda down between 0.7 pct and 1.5 pct
** RBI's move to ease rules on what lenders can count as Basel III capital had boosted stock prices in last sessions
** S&P BSE Bankex index falls 0.7 pct after rising nearly 12 pct over the past five sessions (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 17 Indian shares edged lower after hitting fresh highs earlier on Wednesday, as political turmoil in Washington spooked global investors, sending Asian markets lower.