** India's banking shares head for their first drop in six sessions on profit-booking

** State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and Bank of Baroda down between 0.7 pct and 1.5 pct

** RBI's move to ease rules on what lenders can count as Basel III capital had boosted stock prices in last sessions

** S&P BSE Bankex index falls 0.7 pct after rising nearly 12 pct over the past five sessions