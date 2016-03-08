** India's Just Dial falls as much as 13 pct on profit-taking, after soaring nearly 42 pct in past four sessions

** Stock down 12.2 pct at 667 rupees, biggest percentage loser on S&P BSE 200 index

** Goldman Sachs cuts to "sell" from "neutral", citing "downside expectations" after recent rally, worries about execution in Just Dial's core search business; reiterates 490 rupees PT

** StarMine Intrinsic Valuation pegs forward 5-yr EPS growth at around 7 pct vs market implied projection of 15 pct

** Co announced share buyback, launch of new software technology JD Omni last month

** Overall, analysts skewed bearish with 770 rupees median PT, down 14 pct in past 30 days, according to Thomson Reuters data (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)