** India's Just Dial falls as much as 13 pct on
profit-taking, after soaring nearly 42 pct in past four sessions
** Stock down 12.2 pct at 667 rupees, biggest percentage
loser on S&P BSE 200 index
** Goldman Sachs cuts to "sell" from "neutral", citing
"downside expectations" after recent rally, worries about
execution in Just Dial's core search business; reiterates 490
rupees PT
** StarMine Intrinsic Valuation pegs forward 5-yr EPS growth
at around 7 pct vs market implied projection of 15 pct
** Co announced share buyback, launch of new software
technology JD Omni last month
** Overall, analysts skewed bearish with 770 rupees median
PT, down 14 pct in past 30 days, according to Thomson Reuters
data
(RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)