BRIEF-Apple files for Euro notes offering of up to 2.5 billion
* Files for Euro notes offering of up to 2.5 billion - sec filing
March 4 SDIC Essence Holdings Co Ltd
* Says securities unit's February net profit at 150.8 million yuan ($23.12 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QX73GV
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5227 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Files for Euro notes offering of up to 2.5 billion - sec filing
May 18 The head of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee introduced legislation on Thursday to cut cost overruns at the Pentagon by overhauling the way it buys everything from common off-the-shelf goods to services and intellectual property.