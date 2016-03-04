BRIEF-Apple files for Euro notes offering of up to 2.5 billion
* Files for Euro notes offering of up to 2.5 billion - sec filing
March 4 Aucma Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 1.0 billion yuan ($153.33 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, replenish capital
* Says shares to resume trading on March 7
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TUbtyu; bit.ly/1TdmUkO
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5220 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 18 The head of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee introduced legislation on Thursday to cut cost overruns at the Pentagon by overhauling the way it buys everything from common off-the-shelf goods to services and intellectual property.