BRIEF-Apple files for Euro notes offering of up to 2.5 billion
* Files for Euro notes offering of up to 2.5 billion - sec filing
March 4 Shandong Homey Aquatic Development Co Ltd
* Says gets approval to issue 500 million yuan ($76.68 million) medium-term notes
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1UE12yF
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5210 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Files for Euro notes offering of up to 2.5 billion - sec filing
May 18 The head of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee introduced legislation on Thursday to cut cost overruns at the Pentagon by overhauling the way it buys everything from common off-the-shelf goods to services and intellectual property.