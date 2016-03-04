UPDATE 1-Drug distributor McKesson's profit beats, shares jump
May 18 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strength in its pharmaceutical distribution and services business.
March 4 Zhejiang Hisoar Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue up to 1 billion yuan ($153.39 million)commercial paper
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1L71fZj
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5193 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 18 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strength in its pharmaceutical distribution and services business.
* Painkiller Maxigesic has now been approved for sale across most of European Union member countries