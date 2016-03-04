March 4 Oceanwide Holdings Co Ltd

* Says equity investment unit signs agreement to acquire about 6.61 percent stake in Wanda Media for 1.06 billion yuan ($162.78 million)

* Says equity investment unit signs agreement to invest 1.44 billion yuan in Wanda's media subsidiary in Qingdao city for about 7.59 percent stake

* Says trading of shares to halt from March 7

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/24FAe5s ; bit.ly/1TXUTg3

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5120 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)