March 4 Oceanwide Holdings Co Ltd
* Says equity investment unit signs agreement to acquire
about 6.61 percent stake in Wanda Media for 1.06 billion yuan
($162.78 million)
* Says equity investment unit signs agreement to invest 1.44
billion yuan in Wanda's media subsidiary in Qingdao city for
about 7.59 percent stake
* Says trading of shares to halt from March 7
($1 = 6.5120 Chinese yuan renminbi)
